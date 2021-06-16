Woman fined for cursing son’s girlfriend

A security guard was fined and bonded to keep the peace on Monday after she admitted to using abusive language toward her son’s girlfriend.

Dawn Forde, 50, admitted to the crime as well as disorderly behaviour at a police outpost when she appeared before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at a Georgetown court.

The charge against her states that on June 8, at Laing Avenue, George-town, she used abusive language toward Tammia Darrell. It is also alleged that she behaved disorderly while at the East Ruim-veldt Police Outpost on that same date. She admitted to both charges but asked to explain herself to the court.