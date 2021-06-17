Man hospitalized after chopping at Rosignol Fishery

A man has been hospitalized in a critical condition at the Fort Wellington Hospital after he was chopped and beaten by two men at the Rosignol Fishery, West Bank Berbice yesterday morning.

Vickram Samaroo, 31, a fisherman of Trainline Rosignol Village, West Bank Berbice was rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital, where he has since been admitted in a critical condition after he reportedly sustained a serious chop wound among other injuries about his body.

The suspects, who are said to be brothers, of Rosignol Village, were immediately placed into custody after the incident.