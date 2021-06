A Black Bush Polder businessman was on Tuesday fined $15,000 after he and a Corentyne pandit were charged with breaching the Covid-19 guidelines in early May.

Taijram Jainarine of Lot 137 Yakusari North, Black Bush Polder and Pandit Suraj Dyal Sahadeo also known as “Pandit Dave”, of Lot 134 Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, appear-ed at the Whim Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Alex Moore where they were charged with the breach of the Covid-19 restrictions.

The two pleaded guilty to the charge.