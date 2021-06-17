Shopping experience around the Bourda Market littered with hazards

Dear Editor,

I write to express grave concern about happenings in and around the Bourda Market which occur every day and every night, circumstances that leaves much to be desired from the Mayor and Councillors of the City of Georgetown. Daily a gang of youngsters can be seen riding their BMX bicycles up and down Robb Street in the vicinity of the market performing all sorts of bike stunts including wheelies, stoppies, bump jumps, and bunny hops. Many times these youngsters lose control of their bicycles crashing into persons either accidentally or purposefully where their victims end up being robbed. All this occurs under the noses of the City Constabulary whose officers are least interested in preventing this dangerous and illegal activity being undertaken. Secondly, in spite of the fact that wet markets all over the world have come under scrutiny amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, with calls to ban them to prevent further pandemics, and to control the spread of zoonotic infections, we see each afternoon outside the Bourda Market vendors selling raw chicken to the public. These vendors have no refrigeration capacities, an ideal situation for the growth of a good number of micro-organisms that can lead to foodborne illnesses and deaths. They are improperly dressed and engage in poor food handling practices, yet the Public Health Department don’t seem bothered at all at this state of affairs.

Thirdly, there are hardly any working street lights on the roadways contiguous to the Bourda Market, causing the streets to be pitch black in the evening, a nightmare for citizens trying to shop after work. This is a huge safety risk not to mention the hazard of slipping on a banana peel or the skins of other fruits and vegetables. But most upsetting of all, is the drive through shopping practiced by many shoppers who decide to embark on their grocery shopping without getting out of their vehicles. Now if each of these unscrupulous shoppers opt to utilize 10 minutes to shop all the items they need haggling with vendors to get better pricing it is quite easy to understand the gridlock it causes. The Constabulary happily observes this situation without lifting a finger to bring this chaotic situation to an end. Finally, the Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals Control Board (PTCCB) of Guyana has said numerous times that the sale of pesticides and other toxic chemicals from roadside vendors is dangerous to public health and against the law, yet we see vendors around this market freely selling rat poison. How much more irresponsible could the George-town Municipality be?

Sincerely,

Deodarie Putulall