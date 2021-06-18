Gabriel, Bravo recalled but Joseph axed for second Proteas Test

(CMC) – Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel and left-hander Darren Bravo have been recalled to strengthen West Indies for the decisive Test against South Africa starting here today, as the hosts chase a crucial victory to avoid their first series defeat of the year.

West Indies produced a dismal performance in the opening Test which lasted all of 2-½ days, crashing to an innings and 63-run defeat after being dismissed for a historic low of 97 in their first innings and 162 in their second.

Gabriel missed the affair through injury while Bravo has been drafted into the 13-man squad, with Nkrumah Bonner ruled out due to concussion protocols, following the blow he took to the head during the first innings last Friday which kept him out of the remainder of the contest.

However, Alzarri Joseph, who only recently returned from his stint with Worcestershire in the County Championship, has been dropped.

“Shannon Gabriel has been declared fully fit and as someone who was the spearhead of the attack before, he has returned to the 13-man squad,” chief selector Roger Harper explained.

“With Bravo, we have someone who is an experienced batsman and gives us a quality batting option.”

Both players enter with a cloud hanging over them. Gabriel has taken 24 wickets from his last nine Tests over the last 18 months, and managed a single wicket in 48 overs in two Tests against Sri Lanka last March.

On the two-Test tour of New Zealand last December, he claimed six wickets from 51 overs at an average of 30.

In the inter-squad four-day match here prior to the first Test, the 33-year-old took two wickets in the first innings but managed only 10 balls in the second innings before limping off.

Bravo, meanwhile, has struggled badly since his return to international cricket two years ago, and averages 11 from his last seven Tests.

His last series in New Zealand proved a disaster, scraping a mere 32 runs from four Test innings, and he also failed twice in the recent inter-squad match with scores of four and 17.

The 24-year-old Joseph has snapped up 23 wickets from his last 10 Tests but has been useful with the bat, striking two high class half-centuries in his last seven innings.

He missed the inter-squad game due to his County commitments.

Following the first Test debacle last weekend, Harper said he expected an improved showing with the bat in the second Test.

“The team now has to play to the standard we know we’re capable of,” said the former West Indies off-spinner.

“We didn’t bat anywhere near to our potential in the first Test and we have to improve with the bat in this upcoming match.”

SQUAD – Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (Vice Captain), Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales.