Berbice man arrested over abducting of 17-year-old

A Berbice man is now in police custody after he allegedly kidnapped a 17-year-old earlier in the week from West Canefield, East Canje, Berbice.

Police yesterday said that the abduction occurred sometime between the 17th and 19th of June. According to the police, the victim and the suspect, 21, were in a relationship for about one year and would often visit each other’s homes.

However, earlier in the week an argument ensued while the suspect was at the victim’s house. The suspect reportedly asked the victim to delete her Facebook page but she refused.