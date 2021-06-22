Farmer acquitted of rape of 13-year-old

Thirty-five-year-old farmer Eric Scotland was yesterday afternoon acquitted on charges which alleged that he had raped a 13-year-old girl back in 2016.

Following hours of deliberations, a jury returned with its majority verdict in a proportion of 11 to 1—finding him not guilty of raping the teen.

He was 30 years old at the time.

The visibly relieved man who repeatedly showed the sign of the cross after learning his fate, was high in praise to the judge and jury; both to whom he expressed his gratitude.