Maximo names 23-man Gold Cup squad for Guatemala encounter

Head Coach of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Marcio Maximo yesterday named a 23-man squad for the Golden Jaguars’ Concacaf Gold Cup preliminary round qualification match against Guatemala.
The Golden Jaguars will face the Central American nation at 9.30 p.m. local time on July 3 at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
The winner of this first round qualification fixture will play either Guadeloupe or The Bahamas on July 6 for a place in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup final competition.