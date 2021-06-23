Over $63M being spent on Berbice road rehab works

Over $63 million in total is being spent for the rehabilitation of three roads at Black Bush Polder, Port Mourant and Cumberland, in Berbice.
A contract valued $19, 872, 944 was awarded to Premium Asphalt for the rehabilitation of America Street at Lesbeholden, Black Bush Polder; a contract valued $20,308,185 was awarded to T&R Construction Services for the rehabilitation of the Port Mourant/Johns NDC Street; and a contract valued $23,151,500 was awarded to Kascon Engineering for rehabilitation of Victoria Street, Cumberland Village, East Canje Berbice.