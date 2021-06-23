Guyana News

Over $63M being spent on Berbice road rehab works

The signing of the contract in Victoria Street, Cumberland Village, East Canje, Berbice on Monday.
The signing of the contract in Victoria Street, Cumberland Village, East Canje, Berbice on Monday.
By

Over $63 million in total is being spent for the rehabilitation of three roads at Black Bush Polder, Port Mourant and Cumberland, in Berbice.

A contract valued $19, 872, 944 was awarded to Premium Asphalt for the rehabilitation of America Street at Lesbeholden, Black Bush Polder; a contract valued $20,308,185 was awarded to T&R Construction Services for the rehabilitation of the Port Mourant/Johns NDC Street; and a contract valued $23,151,500 was awarded to Kascon Engineering for rehabilitation of Victoria Street, Cumberland Village, East Canje Berbice.