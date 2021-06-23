President seeks Islamic Bank assistance with flooding

President Irfaan Ali has held discussions with the President of the Islamic Development Bank, Dr Bandar Hajjar and his team concerning the Bank’s support and assistance in the wake of the recent floods across Guyana.

This development was announced by an Office of the President release yesterday.

At the meeting which was held virtually, Ali raised the need for aid to farmers to restore their productive capacity, as well as support for drainage and irrigation initiatives, and further strengthening of the national drainage system. Discussions also centred on assistance for the affected hinterland and riverine communities which depend predominantly on the mining and forestry sectors.