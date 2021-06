Marics and Company Limited on Friday donated $1 million to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) to aid its flood relief programme.

The $1 million cheque was handed over during a small ceremony at the company’s Charlotte Street showroom.

General Manager, Anand Kalladeen told members of the press that Marics & Company Ltd empathises with the residents who have been affected by the recent flooding and was moved to make a donation to assist the efforts by the CDC.