Kelsey, Abumchi Benjamin receive motorcycles for ‘One Guyana President’s Cup’

Months after the January 1st conclusion of the inaugural ‘One Guyana President’s Cup’ Championship, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and Marics and Company Limited have finally presented the two Honda XR 150L motorcycles to the joint top scorers Kelsey and Abumchi Benjamin yesterday.
This was disclosed by an official release from the federation. The presentation occurred at the GFF’s Section K Campbellville headquarters. The duo, who are of no relation, recorded 10 goals each during the tournament, which was eventually won by Region #4.