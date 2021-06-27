Teen chopped after row with drinking buddy

An-18-year-old man was chopped to his head on Friday after an argument with a drinking partner.

The police yesterday said that around 10.05 pm at 5 Miles, Port Kaituma, North West District, Nigel Frank and the suspect were drinking at a shop when they got into a heated argument. The suspect suddenly left but later returned with a cutlass and dealt Frank a chop to the right side of his head before escaping.

Frank was escorted to the Port Kaituma District Hospital, where he was treated and later discharged.

The suspect has not yet been arrested. Investigations are ongoing.