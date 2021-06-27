Test batting under the microscope for Windies

A whitewash at the hands of South Africa in the two-Test series has brought the West Indies batting under the microscope.

West Indies failed to surpass the 200-run mark in each of their four innings, most embarrassingly being bowled out for 97 in the first innings of the first Test.

While this may come as a surprise judging from the build up to the series where West Indies were undefeated in their last two series and even advanced to sixth in the International Cricket Council’s Test rankings, this was not out of the ordinary. In fact, the West Indies have been struggling in the batting department for the majority of their immediate past.