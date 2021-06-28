Flood recedes from Pomeroon River communities

After weeks of being flooded, water has completely receded from communities in the Pomeroon River and the Region Two Council is currently verifying and assessing the damage left behind, Chairman Vilma Da Silva said.

Speaking with Stabroek News yesterday, Da Silva said that in the aftermath of the deep flooding, the regional body received numerous reports of losses and as such they are in the process of verifying and working out a plan to determine what assistance can be given.

She noted too that within the past week, members of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency-led Detailed Damage Sector Analysis (DDSA) visited the region and conducted their independent investigations. She expressed hope that from that report government will provide assistance to flood-affected communities.