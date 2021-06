Home Affairs Minister orders probe of dragging of man in police lockups -cop under close arrest

Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn has ordered a probe of the dragging of a detainee on the floor at the Wales Police Station on Friday.

The cop involved, Constable 23107 Elliott, has been placed under close arrest and the suspect released, according to a statement from the police last night.

Benn told Stabroek News yesterday in an invited comment that the actions of the policeman toward the detained taxi driver are “very concerning and uncalled for”.