President provides update to CARICOM sub-committee on food security

President Irfaan Ali and a delegation virtually attended the Eleventh Meeting of the Prime Ministerial Sub-Committee on the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) on Friday, where he provided an update on the Special Ministerial Taskforce (MTF) on Food Production and Food Security.
A release from the Office of the President yesterday said that the Head of State reported on the April to June progress of the MTF and recommended that it be further considered at the Forty-Second Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government next month.