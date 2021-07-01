Intoxicated Mon Repos man disappears after jumping into Essequibo River to cool off

A Mon Repos resident is feared drowned after going for a swim in the Essequibo River on Tuesday morning following drinks with friends.

The dead man has been identified as 40-year-old Mesesh Persaud also known as ‘Ajai’ of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

A police release stated that at about 10:30 am on Tuesday Persaud and some friends were imbibing at River’s View, Essequibo River, when he complained of feeling hot and decided to go for a swim in the river.

The victim was last seen jumping into the river but he never resurfaced.

An alarm was raised and subsequent attempts to locate the man proved futile.

A report was made to the Bartica Police Station and an investigation has been launched into his disappearance.