Taylor hat-trick, unbeaten knock inspires clean sweep

NORTH SOUND, Antigua, CMC – Captain Stafanie Taylor snatched a stunning hat-trick to underline a magnificent all-round performance as West Indies Women made a clean sweep of their three-match series against Pakistan Women here yesterday.

Asked to chase a modest 103 at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in the final Twenty20 International after Taylor’s final-over hat-trick had sunk the visitors for 102, the home side romp-ed to their target by six wickets with five deliveries to spare.

Taylor was once again at the forefront, hitting a fluent unbeaten 43 off 41 deliveries, to rescue her side after they slumped to 17 for three in the third over.

Wicketkeeper Kycia Knight struck an unbeaten 24 and Chedean Nation, 20, to provide valuable support in two key partnerships.

The fireworks, though, had come earlier when Taylor knocked over Fatima Sana (1), Diana Baig (5) and Anam Amin (0) in successive deliveries as Pakistan were bowled out with two balls to spare, after choosing to bat first.

With Pakistan on 102 for seven, off-spinner Taylor trapped Sana lbw with the second ball of the over, had Baig stumped off the next before bowling Anam with the fourth ball to achieve the feat and end the innings.

Only number five Aliya Riaz with a top score of 29 off 35 and two fours provided any resistance for Pakistan, and was the only batsman to pass 20.

Fast bowler Shamilia Connell (2-24) rocked the innings by removing both openers Muneeba Ali (18) and captain Javeria Khan (6) cheaply, and the innings never recovered especially after off-spinner Anisa Mohammed (3-24) ripped out the middle order.

In reply, West Indies found themselves in deep trouble when Hayley Matthews (1) perished in the second over and seamer Baig then struck twice in the next over by first removing Deandra Dottin for 14 and Kyshona Knight first ball.

Not for the first time, however, Taylor came to her side’s rescue, hitting four fours to inspire a 41-run, fourth wicket stand with Nation and a 48-run, unbroken fifth wicket partnership with Kycia Knight, who struck two fours in a 27-ball knock.