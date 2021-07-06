Biker hospitalized after No. 72 Village accident

A motorcyclist was left hospitalized last Thursday after an accident along the Number 66 Village Public Road.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF), in a press release, said Nicholas Ramgoolam, of Number 72 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, was rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital due to the injuries he suffered.

According to the police, Ramgoolam, who was the rider of motorcycle #CH 4777, was involved in an accident with a hire car, #HC 6235, driven by Varendra Lackraj, of Grant 1803 Crabwood Creek, Corentyne Berbice.

The accident occurred at 5.10 pm.

At the time, the car was proceeding north along the western carriageway of the Number 66 Public Road. The driver has indicated to the police that he signalled that he was turning east onto the Number 66 Access Road and then he felt an impact to the rear of his vehicle.

He stopped the vehicle and went to make checks when he saw Ramgoolam in an unconscious state, lying on the road’s surface. The police said that the man told them that Ramgoolam had visible injuries about his body. The injured man was then picked up by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital, where he was treated before being referred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital for admission. He had injuries about his head, the police stated.

Lackraj, who underwent a breathalyzer test that found zero alcohol in his breath, was nonetheless taken into custody at Springlands Police Station.