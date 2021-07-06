Exxon finds another dry well in Canje block

Westmount Energy yesterday said it has been informed by JHI Associates Inc that the Jabillo-1 well on the Canje block offshore Guyana reached its target depth without encountering commercial hydrocarbons.

Previously published information, as cited by Westmount, had indicated that Jabillo-1 was a circa 1,000 MMbbl oil prospect targeting a Late Cretaceous, Liza-age equivalent, basin floor fan.

According to West-mount, Project operator ExxonMobil will now switch attention to the Sapote-1 well, more than 100 kilometres away, to test the largest prospect to date on the Canje block.