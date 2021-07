A pedal cyclist succumbed on Friday following a hit-and-run accident from the night before along the La Bonne Intention Railway Embankment, on the East Coast of Demerara.

The deceased, identified as Rajendra Singh, also known as ‘Raymond,’ 39, of Block 8 Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara was on his way home when he was struck down around 7pm on Thursday.

The police said Singh was riding east along the northern side of the road when an unknown vehicle struck him.