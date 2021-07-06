Gun and ammo stolen from ex-cop during Dakara Creek swim

Three persons, including a retired policeman, were on Sunday robbed of multiple items, including a gun and ammunition, they had locked in a car parked at Dakara Creek, Wismar, Linden.

According to the GPF, the theft occurred between 3.40 pm and 5pm.

At the time, the Guyana Police Force explained, the 59-year-old retired police officer, a 37-year-old inspector and a 37-year-old housewife along with other relatives, had secured a 9mm semi-automatic pistol and magazine with 10 live 9mm rounds, a black Kool Pad cellphone valued $20,000, a black smart phone valued $30,000, $7,200 cash, a Samsung A30 cell phone valued $65,000, a pair of reading glasses valued $58,000, $10,000 cash, a National Identification card, a police ID, Republic Bank cards, a driver’s licence, a handbag valued $2,000, $3,200 in cash and a quantity of clothing valued $5,000 and left them in the parked car, PPP 1014.