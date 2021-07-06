Queries for NIS, Live chat not working

Dear Editor,

I hope that someone from the NIS can address my concerns. Since Oct 2019, I have tried to post a query on the NIS online portal without any success. There is always the message there saying that ‘no tickets available’. As of late I was using the online chat then suddenly there is another auto generated message saying ‘Our agents are not available right now. Please leave a message and we’ll get back to you.’

This is rather frustrating for contributors. Hopefully this can be addressed.

Sincerely,

(Name and address provided)