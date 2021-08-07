NIS Queries and Chats are at odds with each other

Dear Editor,

On July 06, I penned a letter to the Editor which SN published with regards to Queries and Chats not working. After that letter both was fixed and started working back the next day. The very day I entered a query on the NIS webpage asking -”Please let me know when my

pension benefits have been processed and completed. Thank you”. After not receiving a reply to my query, I went on the live chat on July 16 and asked – “I submitted my documents for pension a while back and would like to know if the process has been completed. The person replied saying that my payment was approved. I thought that was the end of it and I would finally start receiving my pension. Today I received a reply to the query informing me that my pension is still being processed. What is going on at the NIS, when two different answers are provided for the same query? I hope the Finance Minister and others fix the NIS.

Sincerely,

(Name and address supplied)