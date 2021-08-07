This clerk lacks professionalism

Dear Editor,

With much dissatisfaction and frustration I am compelled to pen this letter and share the experiences I had on two separate visits to the Ministry of Education, 21 Brickdam. On Monday August 3, 2021, I travelled to Georgetown from New Amsterdam to sign a contract as I am attending the University of Guyana. At the Ministry I was told by a clerk, who was not wearing a mask and had an infant in close proximity, that the Ministry does not have blank contract forms. The clerk suggested that if I needed one I will have to borrow and have the original photocopied. I responded in the negative saying, “I will not be doing that.” I further stated that were these forms available online it would have been easier accessible for teachers and the form could be filled prior to going to the Ministry. That day did not end well for me since I was treated in the correct manner. The Ministry of Education needs professional and competent clerks to manage and assist teachers whenever they visit and are in need of guidance in those technical areas. Nevertheless, I am happy that I managed to get a form and my contract was successfully signed.

On August 4, 2021, my cousin contacted a representative from the said Ministry about her signing her contract; her passport was expired and was in the process of being renewed. She was told to visit the office with the passport receipt; the receipt will be accepted along with her signed contract. The following day, I accompanied her to the Georgetown office and upon arriving, the very clerk responsible for verifying the documents, again was not wearing a mask again, greeted us with: “Wah y’all doing here? Y’all from region 6? Me in get no appointment with nobody to look after any contract.” My cousin repeated what she was advised and explained that she was informed that she will be allowed to complete signing off her contract. The clerk replied, “Me ain’t know who could tell you doh but is nah me u talk to.” As the argument continued, my cousin suggested that communication be improved at the Ministry so as to avoid these ‘mix up’ and ‘confusion’. The clerk rudely responded, “Well me tell you is nah me call you and you should tell personnel that… not me.”

It is clear that this clerk was uncouth and unprofessional. In my view, this clerk doesn’t deserve to be a public servant. Editor, much work needs to be done by Senior Education Officials to ensure that staff treat citizens in a courteous and respectful manner. As teachers, whenever we receive visits from Ministry officials, we often try to ensure that they are treated with respect. It is time the Ministry stop treating teachers like trash. We demand our respect. Too often, teachers are afraid to visit offices for fear of condescending attitudes. Why does it have to be like this? Why are educators being treated this way? I am appealing to the Minister of Education to ensure that professional development sessions be done with clerks attached to the Ministry. This will benefit not only them but the entire system, which I think needs overhauling, washing and cleansing. Again, I emphasized, “Teachers need to be respected.” Enough is enough! Oh and someone needs to have a word with that clerk.

Sincerely,

Name and address supplied