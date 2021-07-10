Ocean technology is an evolving green energy opportunity

Dear Editor,

The USA recently announced that their Department of Energy will be investing $27 Million USD to develop wave energy technology and make it more commercially viable. The UK is investing approximately $10 Million USD to also develop the technology for this segment of the energy sector. This is a great time for Guyana to look for opportunities to participate in the development of this energy segment and become a partner in the advancement of green sustainable energy. As part of the Guiana Shield, using our location off shore with Exxon as a corporate partner for testing and development is a good option to consider. An $1 Million USD investment in the University of Guyana’s Engineering School to partner with Universities in the US and the UK who are recipients of their nations investment in this energy segment would also bode well towards our further immersion into the green energy space.

Local development of our wave energy capabilities will allow us to capitalize on local talent, local content and will add economic value for our continued growth and national expansion initiatives. The release of energy from industrial growth and increased fossil fuel consumption has resulted in an increased level of energy within the ocean network. The development and transition to this segment of the energy sector is both timely and opportune. The resulting predictable energy source for a diversified electricity grid will help reduce any potential risk from our solar energy and wind energy investments.

It has been my experience that Japan is also one of the best technology developers in the world. It is an untapped opportunity for Guyana. We must restart our relationship with that great nation and using the wave energy segment to do so may be an option worth pursuing. The Japanese have already gone past the development stage with the aid of Scotland and have implemented wave energy capturing technology in combination with wind energy systems. This hybrid approach is also well suited for the current natural environment on our Atlantic coast. Japan’s net zero greenhouse gas emissions target and their proven ability to successfully partner with technology developers for real world solutions is worth benchmarking and further exploration. It is my hope that the current administration will take a closer look at this evolving opportunity for sustainable green energy development.

Sincerely,

Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of

Guyana