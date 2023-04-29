The investment sizes of the world’s largest solar energy farms are similar to the GtE project

Dear Editor,

This a follow up to my previous letter on energy development, where I suggested that we, as a nation, pursue using the $2 Billion USD investment that was put aside for the gas to energy project to develop solar energy.

It is important to note that the largest solar energy farms in the world are of a similar size investment and provides energy in the 2000 MW or 2 GW range. Guyana must not overlook the opportunity to be at the forefront of renewable energy development. I have heard the comments around base load and energy storage capabilities of batteries. The technology continues to evolve and improve.

The technology available today will be able to meet our current needs and a project of this magnitude will also allow for our future needs to be met as the technology develops. The current administration should benchmark the projects in India (Rajastan Bhadla Solar Park: 2.25 GW for a $1.3B investment); China (Huanghe Hydropower Hainan Solar Park: 2.2 GW for a $2.3B investment); India (Karnataka Pavagada Solar Park: 2.05 GW for a $2B investment). These are 3 of the largest solar parks in the world and the price tag is within our investment range and will allow us to supply sufficient electricity for every household in the nation.

As a member of the Guiana Shield it is our duty and responsibility to continue in a leadership role for environmental stewardship. The pursuit of becoming the first nation that can supply every household with solar generated electricity is achievable and will set an example for the world, showing what is possible in the pursuit of preventing climate change.

Sincerely,

Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana