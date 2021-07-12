Agriculture development committee launched at Ithaca

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha on Saturday launched an Agriculture Community Development Committee in Ithaca Village, West Bank Berbice and encouraged residents to not allow anyone to cause division.

“As a government we don’t see race when we are elected by the people of this country we work for the interests of the people of our country. Rest assured that we will continue to work with you, let us put politics aside, let us put race aside. All of us are Guyanese and every single person is entitled to the same benefit as the whole country and we will ensure that happen… Don’t allow anyone to divide us”, the minister stressed.