Bridge to link Great Diamond-Herstelling to Mocha Arcadia under construction

The Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal on Friday inspected the site where the bridge to link the Great Diamond-Herstelling Road and Mocha Arcadia Main Access Road is being built.

According to a release from the Ministry, the Minister was visiting several projects on the East Bank Demerara when he inspected the work being done at the site. The Minister was accompanied by Deputy Director of Projects, Intakab Indarjeet. The foundation for the bridge has begun with concrete piles having been driven. The bridge will be made of steel and concrete and will create a link between the Great Diamond-Herstelling Road and the Mocha Arcadia Main Access Road when it is completed. The bridge “will in turn provide an alternative access route to Providence and Eccles, significantly enhancing commute for hundreds of residents in the area,” the release said.