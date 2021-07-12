Man found dead at Vreed-en-Hoop identified

The body of a man discovered last Wednesday night lying naked along the Vreed-en-Hoop Public Road with lacerations to his head and body has been identified.

The deceased was identified by a relative on Saturday morning as forty-seven-year-old security guard, Reginald Moore of New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop.

According to a prior police report, Moore was found last Wednesday night about 11:20pm. His body was picked up by police and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.