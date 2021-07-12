Moraikobai to permanently relocate some residents to higher ground – toshao

Cognisant that severe flooding will be a recurring disaster as a result of climate change, the Village Council of Moraikobai in Region Five is putting plans in place to permanently relocate residents who were severely affected to higher ground.
Despite being located on a plateau, the entire community was affected by severe flooding caused by torrential rains combined with the overtopping of the Mahaicony River. Based on assessments done by the Village Council, approximately 1,200 to 1,500 residents have been affected by the flooding with 200 households feeling the full brunt of the disaster.