Vendors celebrate 24th anniversary on Merriman Mall

As vendors celebrate their 24th anniversary on the Merriman Mall in Bourda, Georgetown they are hopeful of improvements like security, access to water and restroom facilities.

The celebration was held at the Mall where there was a brief ceremony with the Mayor Ubraj Narine; Opposition Leader, Joseph Harmon; Town Clerk, Sherry Jerrick; Chief Constable, Peter Livingston; Ingrid Corbin, the first female stall holder and the rest of the Merriman’s Mall committee members in attendance. The Mayor also did a walkthrough of the mall before sitting down for a lunch with the committee and other persons. A drum presentation kept the atmosphere upbeat as persons were observed shopping and observing the ceremony.