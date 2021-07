Basketball federation invited to Americup 3×3 tournament —Hercules says Guyana unlikely to participate because of a lack of funds

The Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) has been invited to send male and female teams to participate at the International Federation of Association (FIBA) Americup 3×3 Championship in Florida.

According to a release from the world governing body, the deadline for confirmation of participation for both the men’s and women’s teams is Thursday.

A registration fee is required before the teams can be ratified, the release added.