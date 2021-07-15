Ministry holds pre-bid meeting with potential oil marketers

The Ministry of Natural Resources (MoNR) yesterday held a pre-bid meeting with prospective bidders to market this country’s oil and reported participation by over 20 companies from around the world.

“We today held a pre-bid meeting for interested companies… in excess of 20 companies were in that meeting and it was companies from all over the world,” an official of the MoNR, who requested anonymity, told the Stabroek News yesterday when contacted.

The official explained that the names of companies could not be disclosed as the pre-bid meeting formed part of the overall procurement process which the ministry did not want to compromise.