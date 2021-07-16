Region Six has exhausted allocation of 500 Sputnik 2nd doses – Armogan

Regional Chairman, David Armogan yesterday reported that Region Six received 500 of the second doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine from the recent shipment and this has already been exhausted.

“Our region only received 500 of the Sputnik vaccines and the instructions from the Ministry of Health are that persons who would have taken the vaccines earlier should be given the privilege of having the second dose now”, he stated.

Armogan reported that based on information from the ministry they are expecting more of the second doses of the vaccine by next week within the region “before mid-week, and so once the next set comes in we are going to be able to roll out another set in the region so that more persons can have access to the second dose.”