Sixty-seven cases of dengue, five of leptospirosis reported in Region Six

Following major flooding in the country, Region Six is reporting 67 cases of dengue and five cases of leptospirosis.

Regional Chairman, David Armogan, during a press briefing in Region Six yesterday, relayed that that while there are 67 cases of the mosquito-borne dengue presently there has not been any major escalation since.

“A number of areas are pretty dry, Black Bush Polder they don’t have much difficulties with flooding and so, and a lot of those cases came out from Black Bush too”, he said.