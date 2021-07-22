Gov’t to build new hospital in Skeldon – Dharamlall

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, on Tuesday announced that the government is looking at a design for the construction of a brand new hospital in Skeldon, Upper Corentyne, Berbice.

He made the announcement at the opening of the newly renovated male ward at the current Skeldon Hospital.

At the opening ceremony on Tuesday, Dharamlall said that the government is working to improve the healthcare system throughout Guyana, while noting that there are some 30 health facilities in the region. “All of these I can assure you will be looked at from the level of the region and from the level of the central government. The level of service will have to be improved,” he assured.