A 19-year-old woman has died after being involved in an accident at Mahaicony on Tuesday night.

The police report stated that the accident occurred at the Content Public Road, Mahaicony around 8:15pm.

According to initial investigations, Chandramala Singh of Novar, Mahaicony was the driver of motorcar PVV 3507 which was proceeding east along the northern carriageway of Content Public Road at a fast rate and as she was negotiating a left turn, lost control of the vehicle.