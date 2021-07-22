Dear Editor,

It is with sadness and gratitude that I express a tribute to Ms Patricia Pierre who has passed on to her heavenly abode. Patricia, popularly known as Aunty Pat was a true humanitarian who cared for the less fortunate and sick. I had many opportunities to accompany her in her humanitarian and religious activities. She gave her life for the care and concern for the others. Through her friendly and humorous demeanor, she touched and inspired many persons. She had the gift of relating to children, youth and old without reservation.

One of her outstanding contributions to humanity was that of her care for the ill children. She reached out to them and their parents through listening, praying and caring for them. She touched persons across the country because she enjoyed traveling to the hinterlands. She was also an outstanding photographer and had dispensed advice to the mobile photographer generation on how to get the perfect shot. I can boldly say, Aunty Pat lived a true Christian life and lived it to the fullest. She will be remembered as a ‘mother’ to many especially the less fortunate children. Guyana has lost a gem. I am grateful that our paths crossed.

Yours faithfully,

Jerri Dias