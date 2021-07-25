Man held over rape of teen in Region Seven store

A man was apprehended by police on Thursday after a teen reported that he raped her in April at a store in Region Seven.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) said in a news release that the 25-year-old man has been accused of the crime by a 16-year-old girl.

According to the release, the teen has alleged that she was at a store in Region Seven during the month of April when she was approached by the suspect, who demanded that they have sex. After the teen refused, it was reported that the suspect persisted and then committed the act before escaping.