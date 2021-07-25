GTT commits to act based on customers’ needs

Dear Editor,

I write in response to a letter published in your newspaper on July 16, 2021 under the caption “GTT can certainly care more for their customers” by M. Abraham.

First, I would like to thank M. Abraham for bringing this issue to our attention. At GTT, we have been listening carefully to our customers’ needs and complaints, acting on them where we need to improve. I can confirm that by August 16, we will be implementing a product change that will give customers a 24-hour notice rather than one hour for data expiration. This will allow customers more time to purchase data and enable a rollover. We commit to meeting our Together We Rise promises to reliably connect our customers, strengthen our community, and innovate for all in our country.

Sincerely,

Damian Blackburn

CEO, GTT