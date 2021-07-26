Records tumble at powerlifting c/ships

“Records are meant to be broken!”

That was the deafening roar of Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson-Grifith prior to several record breaking feats yesterday when the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPF) staged its Masters and Intermediate Championships at St Stanislaus College.

Ahead of his international assignment next month in the USA, the 93kg behemoth as is customary, stole the show of another local event, smashing his national squat, deadlift and total records.

The event catered for Masters and Intermediates and Keisha Abrigo (female intermediate), Alex Parmanand (male intermediate), Homwattie Hirawan (female masters) and Frank Tucker (male masters equipped) along with Noel Cummings (male masters unequipped) lifted the coveted overall best lifter titles.

However, the guest lifting Petterson-Grifith was the one who had tongues wagging following the event.

The reigning national Strong Man champ recorded a total of 850kg – Squatting 330kg; Bench Pressing 160kg and a Dead lifting 360kg.

In his last outing in April, the 27 year-old had a total of 822kg- Squatting 307kg, Bench Pressing 165kg and Deadlifting 350kg

The local force of nature who also competes with distinction in bodybuilding, stated that he has his sights set on representing Guyana in three weeks at the FESUPO/NAPF Championships in Orlando, Florida and November at the World Championships in Belarus. He warmed up nicely the only way he knows how. To break records.

Meanwhile, Abrigo, winner of the Novices championships in April, once again chalked up a sublime performance among the females. Lifting in the 69kg class, the Exodus Gym product had a best squat of 137.5kg, a best bench of 60kg and dead lifted 172.5kg along with the highest good lift points (77.183) to take the overall spoils on the distaff side.

Like Petterson Grifith, Parmanand was in record breaking mode yesterday also. The 19-year-old 105kg lifter broke the squat, bench press, deadlift and total records in the junior unequipped division. His best lifts were 237.5kg squat, 127.5kg (bench press), 255kg (deadlift) and (total). His good lift points of 78.458 was the highest among the Intermediates.

Notably, Fitness Express, Kares Engineering, Dyna’s Embroidery, Trophy Stall and Pele Alumni were among the proud sponsors of the fixture which attracted 24 athletes who broke a total of 20 records. In an invited comment, newly elected president of the federation, Gordon Spencer deemed the live streamed, spectator-free event, a success.