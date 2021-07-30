Police hunting for two men after Meadow Brook Gardens shooting

The Guyana Police Force yesterday said that two men are at large following a shooting at Meadow Brook Gardens.

According to a police release, the two men were reportedly on a motorcycle on Wednesday when they rose up to a 35-year-old man’s home located at Bamboo Drive at about 22:30 hrs and opened fire while he was about to lock his gate.

Following enquiries, it was revealed that the victim and one of the suspects are known to each other and have a matter pending in court. The police said that the man observed the motorcycle pull up in front of his residence. The pillion rider then dismounted and discharged several rounds in his direction, after which he re-mounted the waiting motorcycle and made good his escape.

The man did not suffer any injuries. Police investigations are ongoing.