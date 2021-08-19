Meadow Brook vendor remanded over shooting

A beverage vendor was yesterday denied bail after being charged with discharging a loaded firearm at a man with whom he had a past conflict.

Derwin Benons, 28, of Lot 298 Meadow Brook Drive, was remanded by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court .

It is alleged that on July 28, at Bamboo Drive, Meadow Brook Gardens, George-town, while in the company of another, he discharged a loaded firearm in the direction of Kenneth Reid, with intent to maim, disfigure or cause grievous bodily harm.