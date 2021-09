Carpenter Koabe Grant was yesterday remanded to prison after being charged with the murders of Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Lance Corporal Daniel Fraser and his girlfriend Shanicka Forde, who were gunned down in Sophia.

Grant, 23, a carpenter of Sophia, was arraigned before Magistrate Roschelle Liverpool at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court, where he was charged with the murders.

It is alleged that he committed the crimes on September 1, at ‘B’ Field, Sophia.