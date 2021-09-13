Man accused of murdering soldier, girlfriend to appear in court today

Koabe Grant, the suspect who admitted days ago to murdering Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Lance Corporal Daniel Fraser and his girlfriend, Shanicka Forde in Sophia will appear in court today, Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum informed this newspaper.

Grant, who was arrested by the police last Wednesday afternoon is scheduled to appear in court to answer to the murder charges. While in custody, Grant was also questioned in relation to an incident which occurred in July, this year during which he and another man allegedly opened fire on Meadow Brook Gardens resident, Kennard Reid. Blanhum said Grant is likely to face an additional charge of discharging a loaded firearm stemming from this incident. Reports are that Grant and another man allegedly rode up in front Reid’s place as he was about to lock the gate to his Bamboo Drive, Meadow Brook Gardens home. At the time, Grant was reportedly the pillion rider of the motorcycle. Both he and his accomplice dismounted the motorcycle and discharged several rounds in Reid’s direction. They then escaped. Reid was not injured. Police are yet to locate the second suspect. Blanhum said several checks was made for him at his residence but he was not located.