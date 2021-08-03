Ali makes new vaccine appeal

While assuring that government would continue to channel the resources needed to ensure Guyana achieves herd immunity against COVID-19, President Irfaan Ali yesterday made an impassioned appeal to the unvaccinated to get their shots, including teachers, whom he urged to lead by example as he did not rule out making vaccination mandatory for those going back into the classrooms.

“I grieve with all who have lost their family and their friends. The coronavirus and its variants continue to threaten all in our society because we all know that none of us is safe, until all of us are safe. That is why your government has spent large sums of money procuring vaccines to inoculate everyone against this dreaded and deadly virus. All of us should be troubled by those who refuse to be vaccinated,” Ali said during an address to the nation where he reflected on his first year in office.

“The unvaccinated are now as deadly as the virus itself, for they are not only greatly susceptible to infection, they could carry it to others, crippling or killing their own families, their friends, and their co-workers. I appeal once again to all to protect yourselves, shelter your family, safeguard your country. Please get inoculated,” Ali pleaded.