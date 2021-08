An “Amazon-like” e-commerce website will soon be launched to market local products made by small businesses to international buyers, President Irfaan Ali announced on Friday.

Ali made the disclosure during the commissioning of the Amazonia Mall at Providence, East Bank Demerara, where he noted that the venture is being privately developed.

According to him, the platform will provide an avenue for small businesses from the coast and hinterland to market their products to the rest of the world.