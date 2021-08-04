Overseas-based Guyanese found murdered in ransacked East Canje house

An overseas-based Guyanese was this morning found dead in the heavily ransacked upper flat of his Reliance Settlement, East Canje, Berbice house.

Dead is Hemraj Pardesi also known as ‘Prem’, 67, of Reliance Settlement, East Canje Berbice. Stabroek News was told that the man was discovered lying face down with what appeared to be blood coming from his nose, and duct tape around his neck.

According a source, the man’s face was swollen at the time of the discovery. Several traces of what appeared to be blood were also seen on the step leading to the upper flat of his house.

It is suspected that he was attacked on the stairs then taken upstairs where he was apparently strangled. According to a relative, a wound was noticed at the top of his head where it is suspected that he was initially struck.

As of today police had in custody a 22-year-old male, a 28-year-old male, a 31-year-old male and a 36-year-old female. Stabroek News was told, that three of the persons are related to Pardesi while the other was a close acquaintance.